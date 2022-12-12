Massive fire breaks out in Noida’s Sector-93; fire tenders rushed to spot

A massive fire broke out in a plastic warehouse and several slums in Uttar Pradesh's Noida Sector-93, fire department officials said.

Noida:  A massive fire broke out in a plastic warehouse and several slums in Uttar Pradesh’s Noida Sector-93, fire department officials said.

The incident took place opn Sunday evening in Gejha village, which comes under Phase-2 of the district.

The Fire department has reached the spot in time and the work of extinguishing the fire is underway.

According to preliminary information, a massive fire broke out in a plastic godown and some shanties around it in Noida’s Sector-93. After receiving information about the fire, the Noida Police and Fire department are present on the spot and efforts are being made to extinguish the fire by the fire personnel.

The fire is so intense that the smoke coming from it can be seen even from a distance. However, the cause of the fire is yet to be ascertained.

Till now no information has been received about the extent of damage caused in this massive fire. The Police and fire department teams are currently making joint efforts to rescue people trapped in the affected area. However, no casualties have been reported so far.

