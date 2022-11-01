Massive fire breaks out in Narela Industrial Area, 2 killed

New-Delhi: At least two people were killed as massive fire broke out in Narela Industrial Area on Tuesday morning.

According to reports, the fire broke out in a footwear factory in Delhi’s Narela Industrial area at around 9.35 am. Some locals spotted the fire and informed the fire personnel.

On being informed, a total ten fire tenders rushed to the spot and tried to douse the blaze.

The Delhi police informed that two people were killed and many people are injured. The injured have been shifted to the hospital and are stated to be stable.

More details awaited.