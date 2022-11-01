Massive fire breaks out in Narela Industrial Area, 2 killed

By Abhilasha 0

New-Delhi: At least two people were killed as massive fire broke out in Narela Industrial Area on Tuesday morning.

According to reports, the fire broke out in a footwear factory in Delhi’s Narela Industrial area at around 9.35 am. Some locals spotted the fire and informed the fire personnel.

On being informed, a total ten fire tenders rushed to the spot and tried to douse the blaze.

The Delhi police informed that two people were killed and many people are injured. The injured have been shifted to the hospital and are stated to be stable.

More details awaited.

You might also like
Nation

Morbi bridge collapse: SC to hear plea on Nov 14 seeking judicial probe

Nation

Kerala youth killed by girlfriend for refusing to end relationship

Nation

Steel man of India Jamshed J Irani no more

Nation

Two persons have been arrested in Gurugram for gang rape of minor

Leave A Reply

Your email address will not be published.

This site uses Akismet to reduce spam. Learn how your comment data is processed.