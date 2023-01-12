Massive fire breaks out in Kolkata market, several shops gutted

Several shops were gutted after a major fire broke out at the Jhupri Market in the Salt Lake area of Kolkata

Kolkata: A major fire broke out at the Jhupri Market in the Salt Lake area of Kolkata on Thursday morning. Several shops were gutted in the fire.

Report says, some locals spotted smoke coming out of the market and informed the fire department regrading the incident.

On being informed, around 12 fire tenders rushed to the spot and after over two hours of operation, the blaze was doused with much difficulty.

The injured persons have been shifted to Nagar Subdivision Hospital for medical aid.

The cause of the fire is being investigated. The fire is under control now, there is some pocket fire at some places but the fire engines are engaged in extinguishing the fire,says West Bengal Fire Services Minister Sujit Bose.

