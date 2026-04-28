Massive fire breaks out in agricultural fields in Jhinjhar Village of Haryana

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Chandigarh: A massive fire incident took place in an agricultural fields in Jhinjhar Village of Charkhi Dadri of Haryana yesterday late at night.

As per ANI reports, the blaze was brought into control by the villagers and fire tenders.

No casualties reported.

In a similar case yesterday, fire broke out in a slum cluster in Arjun Nagar, Hapur district of Uttar Pradesh.

The fire reportedly spread to two nearby industrial units.

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As per reports, 8 fire tenders are engaged in operation to control the blaze.

Watch the video here:

#WATCH | Haryana: A massive fire broke out in the agricultural fields in Jhinjhar Village of Charkhi Dadri late last night. The fire was later doused with the help of villagers and fire tenders. Visuals from the fields this morning. pic.twitter.com/tvTpdAB9vb — ANI (@ANI) April 28, 2026