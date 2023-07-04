Massive fire breaks out at showroom in UP’s Jhansi, 4 dead

Four people, including a woman, were killed after a massive fire broke out at a showroom in Uttar Pradesh's Jhansi

Nation
By IANS 0

Jhansi: Four people, including a woman, were killed after a massive fire broke out at a showroom in Uttar Pradesh’s Jhansi district.

The incident happened late on Monday evening. The fire engulfed a three-storey electronics showroom and a sports store located in Sipri Bazar area, trapping people inside.

Three people were burnt alive inside the showroom and their bodies were recovered, later in the night.

Must Read

Earthquake of 4.7 magnitude jolts Ladakh

Anonymous letter threatens SCR; Odisha train tragedy on…

Supreme Court becomes WiFi enabled, goes paperless

A woman, who worked as an assistant manager at a United Insurance Company, was rescued and rushed to the hospital.

She succumbed to burn injuries during treatment.

Police along with fire tenders conducted a rescue operation for about 10 hours. District Magistrate of Jhansi, Ravindra Kumar, has ordered an inquiry to determine the cause of the fire.

You might also like
Nation

Snake boat capsizes during boat race in Kerala, all rescued

Nation

Manipur violence: SC seeks updated status report from the state government

Nation

Delhi HC denies bail to Sisodia, others in excise policy case

Nation

Chandrayaan 3 to launch on July 13, informs ISRO Chairman

Leave A Reply

Your email address will not be published.

buy ivermectin buy ivermectin for humans