Massive fire breaks out at pathology lab in Gujarat’s Bhavnagar

Gujarat: A major fire broke out early Wednesday morning at Dev Pathology Lab in a complex in the Kalanala area in Bhavnagar city of Gujarat.

According to initial reports, the fire began suddenly in the basement of the complex and intensified quickly. As dense smoke filled the building, panic spread among patients and their families inside the hospitals.

Emergency responders, assisted by locals evacuated children, elderly patients, and medical staff while firefighting personnel attempted to contain the blaze in the building.

As per information, the fire broke out in the basement of the lab building and smoke quickly filled the multi-hospital complex, creating panic among patients and staff.

On being informed, Fire brigade teams reached the site and tried to control the blaze and evacuate those trapped inside. Several patients from Shubham Neuro Care Hospital were rescued, with emergency teams breaking glass windows to pull people out safely.

So far, 19-20 individuals, including children and newborns from the hospitals in the complex, have been safely evacuated. No casualties have been reported yet.