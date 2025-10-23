Massive fire breaks out at multi-storey building in Mumbai

Advertisement

Mumbai: A major fire broke out in a multi-storey building in Mumbai’s Jogeshwari on Thursday morning. No injuries have been reported yet in the incident.

As per reports, the fire broke out on the higher floors of the JNS Business Center in the city at around 10.51 am. The building is situated on the SV Road near the Gandhi School in Jogeshwari.

On receiving information, several fire tenders were immediately pressed into service to douse the blaze.

(This is a developing story)