Massive fire breaks out at Gaur Green Avenue in Ghaziabad of Uttar Pradesh

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Lucknow: A fire incident took place in an apartment called Gaur Green Avenue in Abhay Khand, Indirapuram, Ghaziabad of Uttar Pradesh today.

Firefighting operations underway

More details awaited.

Watch the video here:

#WATCH | Uttar Pradesh: A massive fire has broken out at Gaur Green Avenue in Abhay Khand, Indirapuram, Ghaziabad. More details awaited. pic.twitter.com/9t5OsoInfL — ANI (@ANI) April 29, 2026

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In a similar case, fire accident took place in agricultural fields in Jhinjhar Village of Charkhi Dadri of Haryana on Monday late at night.

As per ANI reports, the blaze was brought into control by the villagers and fire tenders.

In another case yesterday, fire broke out in a slum cluster in Arjun Nagar, Hapur district of Uttar Pradesh.

The fire reportedly spread to two nearby industrial units.

As per reports, 8 fire tenders are engaged in operation to control the blaze.

Also Read: Massive Fire Breaks Out In Agricultural Fields In Jhinjhar Village Of Haryana