Massive fire breaks out at clothes factory in Bakkarwala area of Delhi

New Delhi: A major fire broke out in a clothes factory in Outer Delhi on Sunday. The fire mishap took place near Rajiv Ratna Awas in the Bakkarwala area of Outer Delhi. On being informed, the Delhi Fire Service has sent a total of 25 fire engines to the spot to douse the fire.

According to latest reports, an operation in ongoing to bring blaze under control. Meanwhile, no one has been injured in the fire so far. The reason of the fire mishap is not known yet.

In a similar incident, a fire erupted earlier in a factory in Delhi’s Bawana area. The fire fighters rushed to the spot after receiving reports about the fire. The fire broke out at 10am. The blaze originated in the factory’s basement.

Fortunately, the situation is now under control, and there have been no reported casualties.