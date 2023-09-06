Massive fire breaks out at 3-star hotel in Varanasi, properties worth crore damaged

Varanasi: A massive fire broke out at a three-star hotel in Sri Nagar Colony in Uttar Pradesh’s Varanasi late on Tuesday night causing damage to property worth crores.

However, no casualties or injury to anyone was reported in the incident.

Chief Fire Officer Anand Singh Rajput said that the fire started in the upper part of the hotel. He further added, “The fire was brought under control after about an hour of operation.” At least seven fire engines were present at the scene of the incident.”

The videos of the incident show thick smoke and flames coming from the hotel as firefighters struggled to control the fire.

The exact reason behind the massive fire is yet to be ascertained.