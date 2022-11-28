Massive Fire at shoe manufacturing factory in Delhi, no casualty reported

New Delhi: A massive fire was reported at a shoe manufacturing factory in Delhi’s Keshavpuram industrial area on Monday, said fire officials.

According to Atul Garg, the Director of Delhi Fire Service (DFS), a call regarding a fire at a shoe factory on Lawrence road in Keshavpuram industrial area was received at around 12.26 p.m.

“Acting on the call, a total of 27 fire tenders were rushed to the site. So far, no casualty has been reported,” said Garg.

Further details are awaited.