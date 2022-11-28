Massive Fire at shoe manufacturing factory in Delhi, no casualty reported

A massive fire was reported at a shoe manufacturing factory in Delhi's Keshavpuram industrial area on Monday.

Nation
By IANS 0
Fire at shoe factory in Delhi
Image Credit: ANI/Twitter

New Delhi:  A massive fire was reported at a shoe manufacturing factory in Delhi’s Keshavpuram industrial area on Monday, said fire officials.

According to Atul Garg, the Director of Delhi Fire Service (DFS), a call regarding a fire at a shoe factory on Lawrence road in Keshavpuram industrial area was received at around 12.26 p.m.

Related News

Indian Army’s Garhwal Rifle Regiment reached Malaysia…

If Cong wants to be part of Gujarat, it has to give up caste…

After furore for slurring women, Baba Ramdev has expressed…

Aaftab Amin Poonawala, reaches FSL Rohini for polygraph test…

“Acting on the call, a total of 27 fire tenders were rushed to the site. So far, no casualty has been reported,” said Garg.

Further details are awaited.

Leave A Reply

Your email address will not be published.

This site uses Akismet to reduce spam. Learn how your comment data is processed.