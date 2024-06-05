Massive fire at eye hospital in Delhi’s Lajpat Nagar, no casualties reported

fire at eye hospital

New-Delhi: A massive fire broke out at Eye7 Chaudhary Eye Centre in South Delhi’s Lajpat Nagar on Wednesday morning.

Report says, some people spotted fire in the eye care centre and informed the fire personnel. On being informed, 16 fire tenders were pressed into service and started dousing the flame.

Delhi Fire Services (DFS) official said, there are no reports of anyone being injured. We received a call regarding fire at at around 11.30 am and immediately fire officials rushed to the spot.

The firefighting operation is underway, the official said.

