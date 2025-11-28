Massive fire at Delhi-Varanasi sleeper bus, carrying 30-40 passengers

Advertisement

Delhi: In a tragic incident, a Delhi-Varanasi sleeper bus which was carrying 30-40 passengers, caught fire, at the Ramdevi crossroad on NH19 in Kanpur.

As per reports, a sudden smoke from the luggage kept in the upper deck stemmed the fire. The bus driver and conductor raised an alarm and tried to pull the bus to the side.

The fire first broke out in the heavy luggage loaded on the roof of the bus, following which the passengers jumped out of the moving vehicle through windows and doors. Those who couldn’t gather the courage to jump, or were trapped in the upper berths.

The private bus was enroute Varanasi from Delhi carrying 30-40 passengers were on board.

Meanwhile the traffic police officers on duty at the Ramadevi intersection spotted the burning bus and rushed towards it. The officials entered the burning bus and pulled out the passengers. Notably, local residents also helped in controlling the fire as they threw water bottles to douse the flames.

Meanwhile, the fire department acted quickly after receiving the information, and CFO Deepak Sharma immediately dispatched six fire tenders to the spot for rescue operations.