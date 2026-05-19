Mass rally in Manipur demands immediate release of six Naga hostages

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Imphal: The Koubru Range Liangmai Women’s Union, along with civil society organisations of Kanglatongbi and nearby villages under the aegis of LPNR-M, on Tuesday organised a mass rally demanding the immediate and unconditional release of six Naga civilians.

The protesters alleged that the civilians were abducted by Kuki armed militants from Leilon Vaiphei village in Kangpokpi district on May 13, and urged authorities to take swift action to ensure their safe release.

The rally began from Makhan village and concluded at Namdilong village gate, with protesters carrying placards and raising slogans seeking urgent intervention from both the Centre and the state government.

Speaking during the rally, a resident of Makhan village, Irish Tuimai, appealed to the authorities to take immediate steps to rescue the hostages.

“We are here demanding the immediate release of the innocent civilians who were abducted on May 13 from Leilon Vaiphei village. It has already been a week, yet the hostages have not been able to return home,” she said.

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She further warned that any delay in rescuing the hostages could escalate tensions and endanger the lives of the abducted civilians.

“We urge both the state and central governments to take immediate action. Any further delay in rescuing the hostages will escalate the situation and put innocent lives in danger,” she added.

Questioning the response of the authorities, Tuimai claimed that there was “solid proof” regarding the alleged abduction and urged the government to act swiftly to secure the safe return of the six hostages.

Earlier, on May 15 a total of 28 hostages were released after both the Kuki and Naga sides freed 14 individuals each, in a development facilitated by the United Naga Council (UNC), civil society organisations (CSOs), and law enforcement agencies.

(Source: ANI)