“Maro Jao” says MP Education Minister Inder Singh Parmar to parents over hefty school fees, video goes viral

Coronavirus has affected the lives of people in Madhya Pradesh, economic activities also have been affected. In such a situation, parents of the school children are demanding to reduce the fees of the students.

Reportedly, around 100 parents under the banner of Madhya Pradesh Palak Mahasangh had gone to meet the School Education Minister Inder Singh Parmar at his official residence in Bhopal. They alleged that schools have been charging hefty fees in violation of the State High Court orders.

However, the Parmar after a brief discussion got angry and allegedly said “Maro jao (Go die)” to the parents.

The statement of the Minister, video of which is now going viral, did not go down well among the parents and Opposition party.

President of Palak Mahsangh, Kamal Vishwakarma said that the minister should apologise to the parents and tender his resignation if he is not willing to listen to their pleas.

The Congress party also demanded resignation of the Minister.

Watch the viral video of Madhya Pradesh Education Minister Inder Singh Parmar: