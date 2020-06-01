Maoists torch 4 vehicles in Jharkhand

Ranchi, June 1 (IANS) Maoist guerrillas set on fire four vehicles used in road construction work in Jharkhand’s Gumla district on Monday, police said.

According to police, the guerrillas, numbering 10 to 12 and carrying weapons, raided a camp office of the road construction company situated in Maoist-infested Lawkhamaan toli of Gumla district early on Monday. They poured petrol on the four vehicles parked there and set them on fire.

A private company is involved in six kilometre road construction work in the area.

Police reached the area six hours after the incident. The denial of levy is said to be the reason for the arson.

Maoists on regular basis target road and bridge construction firms in the state and torch vehicles involved in the work. Around 50 to 60 vehicles are torched every year in the state.