Maoists kill BJP leader in front of his family in Chhattisgarh’s Bijapur

Chhattisgarh: In another barbaric targeted killing incident, a BJP leader was killed by Maoists in Pankaram village under Avapalli police station area of Bijapur district on Sunday.

The leader has been identified as Nilkanth Kakkem. He was working as the President of the Usur Mandal for the BJP for the last 15 years before and had been an active politician since three decades.

He got attacked while he was at his ancestral house in Awapalli for the wedding of his sister-in-law in Pankaram village. According to sources, Maoists attacked him with axes and knives after dragging him out of his house.

Kakkem lost his life at the spot. He was killed barbarically in-front of his family, said sources.

This incident has created a panic stricken atmosphere in the village. Police is investigating the incident.