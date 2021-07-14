Maoist leader Ravula Ranjith surrenders in Telangana

By WCE 7
maoist surrender in telangana

Hyderabad: Top Maoist Ravula Ranjith surrendered before the Director-General of Police M Mahender Reddy at Telangana police headquarters on Wednesday.

Reportedly, Ranjit was a member of the Central Committee Maoist organization. He is the head of the Punishment Special Journal Committee Maoist organization.

He is the son of top Maoist Katta Ramachandra Reddy, also a member of the Central Committee, who died in August last year.

After the death of his father, he succeeded as the secretary of the Dandakaranya Special Zone Committee.

DGP has also appealed to the Moist cadres to join the mainstream and take part in the advancement of the nation through constructive participation and benefit from the rehabilitation process of the state.

 

You might also like
Nation

Around 85% students of Indian Universities faced learning loss in last one year:…

Nation

Kerala Governor Arif Mohammad begins hunger strike against dowry

Nation

India reports 38,792 new Covid-19 cases, 41,000 recoveries in last 24 hours

State

Petrol and Diesel prices decrease In capital city Bhubaneswar; Check rates here

Leave A Reply

Your email address will not be published.

This site uses Akismet to reduce spam. Learn how your comment data is processed.