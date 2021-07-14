Maoist leader Ravula Ranjith surrenders in Telangana

Hyderabad: Top Maoist Ravula Ranjith surrendered before the Director-General of Police M Mahender Reddy at Telangana police headquarters on Wednesday.

Reportedly, Ranjit was a member of the Central Committee Maoist organization. He is the head of the Punishment Special Journal Committee Maoist organization.

He is the son of top Maoist Katta Ramachandra Reddy, also a member of the Central Committee, who died in August last year.

After the death of his father, he succeeded as the secretary of the Dandakaranya Special Zone Committee.

DGP has also appealed to the Moist cadres to join the mainstream and take part in the advancement of the nation through constructive participation and benefit from the rehabilitation process of the state.