Maoist Killed In Encounter With Security Forces In Chhattisgarh

Raipur: A Naxal was killed in an encounter with security forces in a forest in Chhattisgarh’s Sukma district on Monday, police said.

The deceased Naxal has been identified as Madvi Hadma, a divisional committee member (DVC) of Maoists.

The gunfight took place this morning in a forest near Bhandarpadar village under the Bhejji police station limits when a team of District Reserve Guard (DRG) was out on an anti-Naxal operation, told Inspector General of Police (Bastar Range) Sundarraj P.

When the patrolling team went inside the forest at around 7: 30 am, the exchange of fire broke out between the two sides.

A search operation underway in the nearby areas.