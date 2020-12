Ranchi: A Maoist guerrilla carrying Rs 5 lakh reward on his head surrendered in Jharkhand on Tuesday.

Police said Udesh Ganjhu alias Sukul surrendered in Chatra district along with a semi-automatic rifle and 150 cartridges before Chatra Superintendent of Police Rishabh Jha.

A sub-zonal commander of Maoist group Tritiya Prastuti Committee, he faces eight criminal cases in Chatra and Palamau district.

Udesh will be rehabilitated under the surrender policy of the state government.