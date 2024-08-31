Many tough laws in India, need to make them more active: PM Modi on crimes against women

New Delhi: While the anger and outrage over a woman doctor’s rape and murder at a Kolkata government hospital continues to keep the medical fraternity, as well as citizens, agitated nationwide, Prime Minister Narendra Modi on Saturday reiterated the need and urgency to ensure the safety of women, particularly at the workplace.

PM Modi said that the atrocities against women are a matter of grave concern and there is a need to ensure faster justice in such cases.

“Today, atrocities against women and the safety of children are matters of serious concern for society. Many strict laws have been made in the country for the safety of women, but we need to make it more active,” PM Modi said.

“The faster the decisions are taken in cases related to atrocities against women, the greater assurance of safety half the population will get,” said PM Modi, addressing an event in Delhi on the 75 years of the Supreme Court.

Notably, the Prime Minister, in the last few days, has repeatedly spoken about safeguarding women and also asked state governments to accord top priority on cases about girls.

PM Modi’s remarks come a day after West Bengal Chief Minister’s second letter to the Centre, demanding central legislation and exemplary punishment for heinous crimes like rape and murder.

The Trinamool supremo also alleged that her previous letter to the PM went “unanswered” on such a “sensitive issue.”

The Centre, replying to the Bengal CM’s letter, highlighted that the existing laws are strong enough to deal with such crimes.

BJP leaders called out the state government over slow and tardy progress in the case and asked it to act swiftly, rather than playing to the gallery.

PM Modi’s call for swift justice in crimes against women came while addressing the inaugural event of the 2-day National Conference of District Judiciary, at Bharat Mandapam on Saturday.

The Supreme Court has organised a two-day national conference of the District Judiciary from August 31 to September 1.

The two-day conference will have five working sessions that will discuss wide-ranging issues about the district judiciary including infrastructure, human resources, judicial security, judicial training, and more.