Many AAP MLAs untraceable ahead of meeting with CM Arvind Kejriwal today

New-Delhi: Ahead of Delhi CM Arvind Kejriwal’s meeting with all Aam Aadmi Party (AAP) MLA’s, sources claim that some MLA’s are untraceable.

Sources further said that the missing AAP MLAs are those who according to party leader Saurabh Bharadwaj got the offer of Rs 20 crore from the BJP to bring down the government in Delhi.

Noteworthy, that Delhi’s ruling party has 62 MLAs in the 70-member Delhi Assembly.

Importantly, the Kejriwal government has also convened a special session of the Delhi Assembly on Friday over CBI, ED probes, raids targeting its ministers and the poaching efforts made by the Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP).

Earlier, four AAP MLAs had accused the BJP of offering Rs 20 crore to them to join the saffron party.