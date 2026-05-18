Woman visits temple to perform Shani Amavasya ritual, gets killed after rape attempt by mantrik in Maharashtra

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Mumbai: A self-styled “mantrik” accused of killing a woman and her male relative after an alleged rape attempt has been arrested in Maharashtra’s Dhule district. The incident took place in Jaitane village under Sakri taluka on Saturday and has sparked outrage in the area.

According to police statements, the accused, identified as Yogesh Khairnar, runs a small temple and cow shelter on his farmland where local people often visited for religious rituals and prayers. On Saturday, a 33-year-old woman, who worked at a finance company, had reportedly visited the temple along with a male relative to perform a Shani Amavasya ritual.

Police officials said that after the ritual, Khairnar allegedly offered to drop the woman off at home on her scooter while asking her relative to remain at the temple. During the journey, he allegedly tried to sexually assault her. Investigators said the woman resisted and raised an alarm, after which the accused allegedly strangled her to death in panic.

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After returning to the temple, the accused was reportedly questioned by the woman’s relative about the delay. Police said an argument broke out between the two, following which Khairnar allegedly attacked and killed the man as well in an attempt to hide the crime.

The case came to light after police discovered the woman’s body by the roadside. Her jewellery and scooter were reportedly untouched, which raised suspicion during the investigation. Officers later traced the victims’ last known location to the temple and questioned the accused. During interrogation, he allegedly confessed to both murders.

Police said that the accused was preparing to bury the male victim’s body on his farmland when officers reached the spot. A case has been registered under sections related to murder and destruction of evidence, and further investigation is underway.