Mansukh Mandaviya takes charge as Minister of Health and Family Welfare

New Delhi: Mansukh Mandaviya takes over as India’s new Minister of Health and Family Welfare on Thursday at a crucial time when the government is working on a strategy to ward off the third wave of Covid infections by increasing demand for vaccinations.

Mandaviya was previously the Minister of State (Independent Charge) of Ports, Shipping, and Waterways and Union Minister of State for Chemical and Fertilisers in the Modi government.

He will also take charge of the Chemicals and Fertilisers Ministry.

Mandaviya studied veterinary science at the Gujarat Agricultural University and later completed a master’s in political science.

He began as a member of the Akhil Bharatiya Vidyarthi Parishad (ABVP) and rose through the ranks in the BJP. At 28, Mandaviya became the youngest MLA in 2002.

In 2012, he was elected to the Rajya Sabha from Gujarat.

He joined Prime Minister Narendra Modi’s government first in 2016. He was Minister of State for Road Transport and Highways, Shipping and Chemical and Fertilizers.

Earlier, Harsh Vardhan was the face of the Health Ministry. He is one of the top ministers to be dropped in the Modi Cabinet reshuffle.