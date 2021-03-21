Mansukh Hiran Murder Case: Policeman Among Two Arrested By Maha ATS

By WCE 1

Mumbai: Maharashtra Anti-Terrorism Squad (ATS) on Sunday arrested two persons for their alleged involvement in Mansukh Hiran murder case, the owner of the vehicle found outside the residence of Mukesh Ambani with gelatin sticks and a threat letter.

The arrests come a day after the Ministry of Home Affairs directed the National Investigation Agency (NIA) to take over the case.

Both the accused, Vinayak Shinde (51) and Naresh Dhare (31), were produced in Thane court and were sent to police custody till March 30.

Shinde is a convicted constable in Lakhan Bhaiyya case while Dhare is a bookie.

Suspended Assistant Police Inspector Sachin Waze who has been arrested in the Antilla-Scorpio planting incident is the main suspect of the death of Mansukh Hiran.

You might also like
Nation

Maharshtra, MP, Kerala Among 6 States Which Account for 83% Covid Cases

Nation

Lok Sabha Speaker Om Birla Tests Covid Positive, Admitted To Hospital

Nation

Maha HM Anil Deshmukh Should Quit After Allegations From Param Bir Singh

Nation

Trinamool Breaking Records Of Harassment, Corruption: Narendra Modi

Leave A Reply

Your email address will not be published.

This site uses Akismet to reduce spam. Learn how your comment data is processed.