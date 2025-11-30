Mann ki Baat: PM Modi hails Uttarakhand for winter tourism, adventure sports, wedding destinations

Advertisement

New Delhi: Prime Minister Narendra Modi, in his ‘Mann Ki Baat’ broadcast on Sunday, expressed his special affection for Uttarakhand and highlighted the immense potential of winter tourism, adventure sports, and wedding destinations in the state. Appealing to people across the country, he urged them to experience the beauty of the Himalayan valleys during the winter season, according to an official release.

Chief Minister Pushkar Singh Dhami thanked Prime Minister Narendra Modi for this mention, saying that the Prime Minister is the biggest brand ambassador of Uttarakhand tourism.

In the ‘Mann Ki Baat’ programme, Prime Minister Modi dedicated nearly two and a half minutes specifically to Uttarakhand.

He said that winter tourism in the state is attracting a large number of visitors. Places such as Auli, Munsiyari, Dayara, and Chopta are gaining popularity during the winter months.

The Prime Minister mentioned that just a few weeks ago, Uttarakhand hosted its first high-altitude ultra-run marathon at an elevation of 14,500 feet near Adi Kailash in Pithoragarh. More than 750 athletes from 18 states participated. The 60-km Adi Kailash Parikrama Run began at 5 a.m. in freezing cold, yet the enthusiasm of the participants was remarkable. Prime Minister Modi noted that only around 2,000 people visited Adi Kailash annually three years ago, but the number has now increased to 30,000.

Praising Uttarakhand’s winter tourism, the Prime Minister said that the state is also set to host the Uttarakhand Winter Games in the coming weeks, generating excitement among athletes, adventure enthusiasts, and sports lovers across the country, the release stated.

He highlighted the state’s rapidly expanding tourism infrastructure, adding that Uttarakhand has focused extensively on improving connectivity and facilities to boost winter tourism. In line with this, the state government has also introduced a new homestay policy.

Branding Uttarakhand as a wedding destination, PM Modi remarked that the golden winter sunshine and the mist-laden mountains are making the state increasingly popular for destination weddings, especially along the banks of the Ganga, where such celebrations have increased significantly. He appealed to people nationwide to consider the Himalayan valleys as a travel option during the winter season, saying that their experiences there will stay with them for a lifetime.

Prime Minister Modi’s every visit to Uttarakhand gives a fresh boost to tourism. He has previously visited Kedarnath, Badrinath, Adi Kailash, and Jageshwar Dham, after which the number of pilgrims at these sacred sites has grown manifold. Last year, he launched the state’s winter tourism season from Mukhba village in Uttarkashi, which has led to a surge in tourism activity across the Harsil Valley and created new livelihood opportunities for local residents.

Chief Minister Pushkar Singh Dhami has been making dedicated efforts to promote winter tourism in the state. Since last year, the government has also been operating winter pilgrimages, and it is actively promoting Uttarakhand as a wedding destination. With Prime Minister Narendra Modi commending these efforts, the initiatives of the Dhami government have, in a way, received a positive endorsement.

Chief Minister Dhami said that the people of Uttarakhand are grateful to the Hon’ble Prime Minister for highlighting the state’s potential and sustainable development on the global stage. He added that the state government is committed to advancing Uttarakhand as a hub of natural, spiritual, and adventure tourism in alignment with the Prime Minister’s vision.

