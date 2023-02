Manish Sisodia’s CBI questioning today, to be arrested claims Kejriwal

NEW DELHI: Delhi deputy chief minister Manish Sisodia will be questioned by the Central Bureau of Investigation (CBI) in the alleged excise policy scam case today. While the Aam Aadmi Party (AAP) has said Sisodia will fully cooperate with the investigation and assorted that it is a “hardcore honest” party.

As fears of his arrest grew, it was reported that the investigation team had compiled a comprehensive set of questions for the minister, who also holds the finance portfolio in the Delhi Cabinet.

“I pray to God that you come out of jail soon, we will be eagerly waiting for you. We the parents, children and Delhities,” a line from Arvind Kejriwal’s tweet read.

Sisodia had earlier tweeted that he was going to join the probe of the CBI once again, and will fully cooperate with the agency.

“If I will spend a few months in jail, I don’t care. We are followers of Bhagat Singh. He (Bhagat Singh) even chose to be hanged,” Sisodia tweeted.

Reacting to his tweet, Kejriwal replied that they will be waiting for his release from jail.

“God is with you Manish. The wishes of lakhs of children and parents are with you. If you are going to jail for society and country, it will be a proud moment. You come out of jail, we will be waiting for you,” Kejriwal tweeted.

Sisodia said that he would first go to Rajghat for the prayer and then he will head towards the CBI’s headquarters in Lodhi Colony.

(Inputs from IANS)