Manish Sisodia sent to CBI custody till March 4 in Delhi Liquor Case

New-Delhi: Delhi Deputy Chief Minister Manish Sisodia, has been sent to five-day Central Bureau of Investigation (CBI) custody in the liquor policy case.

Special judge M.K. Nagpal of the Rouse Avenue Courts, who had reserved his order after arguments from both sides, pronounced his order sending the AAP leader to custody till March 4.

Earlier in the day, the court had reserved its order on the plea after hearing arguments from the CBI and Sisodia’s counsel.

Sisodia has been accused of waiving Rs 143.46 crore to the liquor lobby and refunding licence fees to defaulters, thereby causing a loss of revenue to the exchequer.

The agency arrested Sisodia on Sunday after eight hours of questioning.