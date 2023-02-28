Manish Sisodia moves supreme court challenging his arrest in Delhi liquor policy

New-Delhi: Delhi deputy chief minister Manish Sisodia moved to Supreme Court, challenging his arrest in the alleged liquor scam case on Tuesday.

Senior advocate Abhishek Manu Singhvi, representing Sisodia, mentioned the plea for urgent hearing before a bench headed by Chief Justice of India (CJI) D.Y. Chandrachud.

Initially, the Chief Justice told Singhvi that he can move before the high court. But the senior advocate insisted on an urgent hearing.

The CJI then said that the apex court will hear the matter after mentioning, at the end of the board on Tuesday.

A Delhi court on Monday, remanded Sisodia to CBI custody till March 4 in connection with the 2021 Excise policy.

Sisodia was arrested by the Central Bureau of Investigation (CBI) after an interrogation that lasted nearly eight hours.

Appearing for the central probe agency, Special Public Prosecutor Pankaj Gupta argued: “Investigation has revealed that Sisodia verbally directed the Secretary to put a new cabinet note to bring about the change and variance in the policy. He was heading the Group of Ministers constituted by the cabinet for the Excise Policy…

“The profit margin was enhanced from 5 per cent to 12 per cent. He could not explain why the changes were made.”