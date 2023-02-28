Manish Sisodia Case: SC refuses to intervene, asks “move to High Court”

New-Delhi: In the latest development in Delhi’s Deputy Chief Minister Manish Sisodia’s alleged Delhi Excise Policy scam, the Supreme Court today declined to interfere in the case and asks “Go to High court”.

Earlier today, the Delhi Deputy Chief Minister had moved the apex court against his arrest by the Central Bureau of Investigation (CBI) in connection with the Delhi excise policy case.

A Delhi court had, on Monday, remanded Sisodia to CBI custody till March 4 in the case after he was arrested on Sunday evening in connection with the 2021 Excise policy.

It has been alleged that Sisodia and other members of the Aam Aadmi Party (AAP) granted liquor licenses to certain traders in exchange for bribes.

Appearing for the central probe agency, Special Public Prosecutor Pankaj Gupta argued: “Investigation has revealed that Sisodia verbally directed the Secretary to put a new cabinet note to bring about the change and variance in the policy. He was heading the Group of Ministers constituted by the cabinet for the Excise Policy.

“The profit margin was enhanced from 5 per cent to 12 per cent. He could not explain why the changes were made.”