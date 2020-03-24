coronavirus death in india
Manipur woman tests corona positive, first in NE India

By IANS
Imphal, March 24 (IANS) Manipur reported its first case of coronavirus as a 23-year-old woman who returned from the United Kingdom tested positive, making it the first case in the northeast, an official said on Tuesday.

According to the officials of Manipur’s Health and Family Welfare Department, the woman is now undergoing treatment at the Jawaharlal Nehru Institute of Medical Sciences (JNIMS) in Imphal.

“The woman was found infected during examination at the JNIMS. She is a resident of Thangmeiband Lourung Purely Leikai in Imphal. She had fallen sick on Monday,” the officials said on condition of anonymity.

The Manipur government has a list of 99 people who arrived in the state in recent times from coronavirus-affected countries and are now in house quarantine.

