Manipur viral video: Governor Anusuiya Uikey directs DGP to book accused as soon as possible

Manipur Governor Anusuiya Uikey spoke to DGP Rajiv Kumar and directed him to take immediate steps to book the perpetrators who were involved in viral video.

By Subadh Nayak 0
Imphal: Day after a two-month-old video purportedly showing two women being parade naked in Manipur surfaced, Governor Anusuiya Uikey spoke to DGP Rajiv Kumar and directed him to take immediate steps to book the perpetrators of this heinous crime.

While speaking to ANI, the Manipur Governor said, “I have directed the DGP to take immediate steps to book the perpetrators of this heinous crime and award exemplary punishment as per law.”

“I have also asked the DGP to take action against the Police officials of the station where the complaint of this incident was lodged, for not taking any action so that it sends a message across the country and people dare to repeat such thing,” she added.

Manipur Police swung to action after taking a Suo-moto cognisance of the incident and arrested a suspect Heradas (32). The Supreme Court also took suo motu cognisance of the harrowing video as Chief Justice of India D.Y. Chandrachud said that such an incident is unacceptable.

The incident took place in Manipur’s Kangpokpi on May 4 where a mob of 800-1,000 people vandalized and looted properties, set houses ablaze, and launched an attack that sent five villagers fleeing to the forest in a desperate attempt to seek safety. However, two women who could not flee were strip naked, dragged to a paddy field, where one of them, a 19-year-old, was gang-raped.

