Manipur unrest: Curfew imposed in three districts over drone and rocket attacks

Imphal: A curfew has been imposed in three districts in Manipur on Tuesday amid the ongoing conflict in the state.

Due to the escalation of violence, Manipur on Tuesday reimposed curfew in three districts Imphal East, Imphal West and Thoubal.

Hundreds of students, who on Monday staged a demonstration in front of Manipur Chief Minister’s Secretariat and Raj Bhavan in Imphal to protest the rising violence in the state, again gathered in the all-women market Ima Market (also known as the Nupi Keithel), as the police have been pursuing them to return to their homes.

Students locked themselves on the first floor of the market, which also closed on Tuesday due to the reimposition of the curfew.

A senior Home Department official said that due to the developing law and order situation in Imphal East, Imphal West and Thoubal districts, the curfew was reimposed from 11 a.m. and the security forces have further tightened the vigil and searches. Search operations are going on in different places to locate any kind of inimical object or attempt or to find out any troublemakers.

“We urge all concerned people to maintain peace and refrain from any troubles or violation of law and order. We already asked the people not to heed any unfounded social media posts, photos and videos. Strict action would be taken against those who violate the law and disturb the peace and ethnic harmony,” the official told the media.

Thousands of students belonging to various schools and colleges on Monday staged demonstrations in front of Manipur Chief Minister’s Secretariat and Raj Bhavan in Imphal and a few other districts to protest against the rising violence, protect territorial integrity and demand handing over of Unified Command to the state government to deal with the militant outfits and armed cadres.

