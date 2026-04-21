Manipur: Protests continue in Imphal over Tronglaobi bomb attack

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Imphal: Protests continued in Manipur’s Keishamthong on Tuesday over the Tronglaobi bomb attack, with the public demanding justice for two minor siblings killed in the April 7 militant strike in Moirang’s Tronglaobi Awang Leikai area.

The agitation, which has now spread across multiple districts, has led to a five-day shutdown that has brought normal life to a halt in the state.

During the ongoing protests, demonstrators raised slogans and banners targeting Manipur Chief Minister Yumnam Khemchand Singh, while accusing “Kuki militants” of being responsible for the attack.

The protesters are seeking justice for a 5-year-old boy and his 5-month-old sister, who were killed when suspected militants allegedly hurled a bomb at their residence around 1:00 am on April 7. The attack also left their mother injured while they were asleep.

The Meira Paibi Lup has intensified its demand for immediate action, calling for the arrest of the perpetrators by April 25. The organisation’s call has coincided with a statewide shutdown that has “paralysed the state, leaving markets closed and commercial vehicles off the roads across major districts.”

Meanwhile, security deployment has been increased across sensitive areas. Rapid Action Force (RAF) personnel were also deployed to control the situation after clashes broke out in several locations.

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Earlier on Sunday, security forces used tear gas, smoke bombs and stun grenades to disperse a large Meira torch rally in Kakching. As the situation escalated, police said protesters retaliated by pelting stones and using slingshots.

During one such incident in Kakching, several people were injured, including a 35-year-old woman, Irengbam Ranjita of Kakching Irum Mapal, who was hit by a tear gas shell. She was evacuated to Kakching District Hospital by an Indian Red Cross Society team for treatment, while the identities of others injured were yet to be confirmed.

Furthermore, the Manipur Police issued a warning following a spike in violence during recent public demonstrations, alleging that “anti-social elements” are hijacking rallies to launch targeted attacks on security personnel.

Superintendent of Police Ksh Shivakanta Singh detailed a disturbing shift in recent protests. He noted that while many participate in “Meira rallies” for justice, certain groups are utilising the crowds as cover for illegal activities.

“Over the past few days, several Meira (Women Torch Bearers) rallies have been taking place in different parts of the city. However, in multiple instances, anti-social elements posing as protesters have engaged in violent activities. These include the use of petrol bombs, catapults fitted with iron projectiles, and stone pelting targeting security forces. Many participants in these rallies were found to be under the influence of liquor or other intoxicants,” he said.

(Source: ANI)