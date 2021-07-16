Manipur govt imposes total curfew for 10 days from July 18 amid Delta variant surge

By WCE 7
manipur curfew
Image Credit: EastMojo

Imphal: As cases of the Delta variant of COVID-19 rise in Manipur, the state government has announced a total curfew for 10 days in order to break the chain of transmission. The curfew will start from July 18.

“There is a need to take stringent measures to break the chain of transmission. Therefore, the State government has decided to declare a total curfew from July 18, 2021, for ten days,” said the health department.

Related News

Covid-19: Johnson & Johnson vaccine protects against…

Government says Delta Plus a variant of concern, Identifies…

During the curfew period, all institutions, except the essential services, will remain closed, said Manipur Chief Minister N Biren Singh. Only the people coming out for vaccination and testing will be permitted to move out.

Earlier on Thursday, Manipur reported its highest single-day surge over the past few days as the state recorded 1,104 fresh Covid-19 cases over a span of 24 hours

You might also like
Nation

4 bodies recovered from well in Ganjbasoda in Madhya Pradesh; CM declares ex-gratia…

Nation

Heavy rains lashes parts of Mumbai, local trains hit

Nation

The sanctum sanctorum of Ayodhya Ram temple will open for devotees by the end of…

Nation

India sees dip in daily Covid-19 death count

Leave A Reply

Your email address will not be published.

This site uses Akismet to reduce spam. Learn how your comment data is processed.