Manipur govt imposes total curfew for 10 days from July 18 amid Delta variant surge

Imphal: As cases of the Delta variant of COVID-19 rise in Manipur, the state government has announced a total curfew for 10 days in order to break the chain of transmission. The curfew will start from July 18.

“There is a need to take stringent measures to break the chain of transmission. Therefore, the State government has decided to declare a total curfew from July 18, 2021, for ten days,” said the health department.

During the curfew period, all institutions, except the essential services, will remain closed, said Manipur Chief Minister N Biren Singh. Only the people coming out for vaccination and testing will be permitted to move out.

Earlier on Thursday, Manipur reported its highest single-day surge over the past few days as the state recorded 1,104 fresh Covid-19 cases over a span of 24 hours