Manipur: Curfew imposed after houses set ablaze in Ukhrul’s Litan

Imphal: Miscreants set fire to several houses overnight in villages around Litan in Ukhrul district, Manipur Police said on Monday.

According to the press note, while the situation in the affected areas remains tense, it has largely been brought under control. A Joint Control Room has been set up at Litan Police Station to coordinate urgent security measures, and senior officers are camping in the area to closely monitor the situation on the ground.

The police added that the overall law-and-order situation in the state during the last 24 hours remained normal.

Security forces continued search operations and area domination in fringe and vulnerable areas across districts, leading to the recovery of arms and ammunition.

A day earlier, security forces recovered one .303 rifle with a magazine, two 12-bore single-barrel guns, four 9 mm pistols with magazines, and 36 hand grenades from the Ngarou Chengjel hill range near Nongdam village under Lamlai Police Station in Imphal East district.

Intelligence-based combing, cordon and search operations are being carried out extensively to nab those involved in extortion and other criminal activities.

In connection with a bomb explosion case at Lilong Chajing area under Singjamei Police Station in Imphal West district, Manipur Police arrested three active cadres of KCP (Apunba) from different locations in Imphal West and Imphal East districts. The arrested persons were identified as Laishram Bulu Singh (39), Puyamacha David (22), and Ningthoujam Chalamba Singh (29).

From their possession, police recovered a four-wheeler vehicle, a .45 pistol with a magazine and 17 rounds of ammunition, three mobile phones, a wallet containing cash and an Aadhaar card, and other incriminating items.

On the same day, security forces rescued two drivers who were stranded after their truck broke down at Lamlai Chingphei Kuki village under Litan Police Station in Ukhrul district. The rescued persons, identified as Chihanso Keishing (26) and Kanambuan Golmei (17), were safely brought to Yaingangpokpi Police Station.

The police further said that 115 nakas and checkpoints were set up across different districts of Manipur in both the hills and the valley, though no one was detained.

The movement of 306 vehicles carrying essential items along National Highway-37 was ensured with strict security arrangements and convoy protection in sensitive stretches.

Appealing to the public to remain vigilant, the police urged people not to believe rumours or false videos circulating on social media and advised verification through the Central Control Room.

(With inputs from ANI)