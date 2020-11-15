manipur cm tests covid positive
Pic Credits: IANS

Manipur CM Biren Singh Tests Positive For Covid

By KalingaTV Bureau

Imphal: Manipur Chief Minister N. Biren Singh on Sunday said that he has tested positive for Covid-19.

“I have tested positive for Covid-19. I request all those who came in close contact with me recently, to self isolate and get tested,” he tweeted.

In a Facebook post, Biren Singh said: “Friends, I have tested Covid positive today (Sunday) after having some symptoms. All that have been in close proximity to me in the last few days are requested to get themselves tested. I am fine at the moment.”

According to a Health Department official, the 59-year-old Chief Minister, who had campaigned extensively in the run-up to the November 7 bypolls to five Assembly seats, is undergoing home isolation.

In Manipur, 21,636 people have been affected by coronavirus, and 218 of them have died.

You might also like
State

7th Pay Commission Latest Updates: Now These Government Employees Get Bonus Gift

State

Government jobs for graduates; Application process for thousands of posts in SBI…

Nation

JD(U) Chief Nitish Kumar named as the next Chief Minister of Bihar

Nation

Veteran Bengali Actor Soumitra Chatterjee Passes Away

Leave A Reply

Your email address will not be published.

This site uses Akismet to reduce spam. Learn how your comment data is processed.