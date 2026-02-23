Mangolpuri boy dies after being stabbed by 3 minors over small argument in Delhi

New Delhi: A boy was allegedly stabbed by three minors yesterday evening over small argument in Mangolpuri area of Delhi.

The boy was then rushed to the hospital but he got succumbed to his injuries while under treatment.

As per reports, the reason behind the crime is said to be due to a small argument between the deceased and the three unidentified accused which later turned into a quarrel making the accused stab the victim.

It is being reportedly said that the police received a call at around 9 PM yesterday in which they were informed that a boy has been stabbed.

The three minor accused have reportedly been arrested and the weapon used in the crime has also been recovered by the local Police.

Moreover, a case has been registered and further investigation into this matter is underway.