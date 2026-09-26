Mangaluru Wall Collapse: One Brain-Dead, Five Injured During Office-Bearers’ Ceremony

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Bengaluru: One person has reportedly been declared brain-dead and five others were injured after a supporting wall collapsed during an office-bearers’ ceremony at Sabha Bhavan in Mangaluru, Karnataka, City Police Commissioner Sudheer Kumar Reddy said. ANI mentioned about this in an X post today.

According to the Police Commissioner, the venue was overcrowded during the programme, forcing some students to stand in a corridor.

The students reportedly leaned against a weak supporting wall in the corridor, following which the structure collapsed. Several students fell along with the wall, resulting in injuries.

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Five injured persons were immediately shifted to a hospital for treatment. One person was subsequently declared brain-dead, the Police Commissioner said.

Further details regarding the condition of the injured and the circumstances surrounding the wall collapse are awaited.

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