Maneka Gandhi

Maneka Gandhi slams Kerala govt over pregnant elephant’s death

By KalingaTV Bureau

New Delhi: Lok Sabha MP and animal rights activist Maneka Gandhi on Wednesday slammed the Kerala government for its alleged inaction over the  cruel death of a pregnant elephant due to eating of firecracker-stuffed pineapple fed to her by a local in Mallapuram.

In a tweet, the  Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) leader and  former Union Minister said that Mallapuram is “known for its intense animal activity” and yet authorities did not taken any action to curb the menace.

“Mallapuram is known for its intense criminal activity especially with regards to animals. No action has ever been taken against a single poacher or wildlife killer so they keep doing it. I can only suggest that you call/email and ask for action,” Maneka Gandhi tweeted.

“About 600 elephants are killed by the temples by breaking their legs, beating and starving them and otherwise by private owners by insuring them and then deliberately drowning them or giving them gangrene by putting rusted nails on them. I talk to the department almost every week about an elephant and they do absolutely nothing, ” she claimed.

The elephant had died on May 27 after she ate the pineapple stuffed with crackers and forest officials said that it died standing in river Velliyar after it suffered an injury in its lower jaw. The elephant was seen standing in the river with her mouth and trunk in the water, for some relief from the pain after the fruit exploded in her mouth.

Meanwhile, the Kerala Forest department has launched a ‘manhunt’ for those responsible for the death of a 15-year-old pregnant wild elephant.

You might also like
Nation

Mumbai may escape Cyclone Nisarga’s fury by a whisker

State

HAL Recruitment 2020: Best opportunity for Graduates; check details

Nation

Firecracker Placed Inside Pineapple, Pregnant Elephant Dies As She Chews On It

Nation

Cyclone ‘Nisarga’ to weaken in 6 hours: IMD

Leave A Reply

Your email address will not be published.

This site uses Akismet to reduce spam. Learn how your comment data is processed.