Man with 6 murder cases and 17 attempts to murder arrested in Chennai

Chennai (Tamil Nadu): Man with six murder cases and 17 attempts to murder arrested in Chennai said police reports on Wednesday. He was arrested with 10 kgs of ganja.

According to reports, Chennai North Zone Joint Commissioner of Police Law and Order Pravesh Kumar told ANI, “… The officers intercepted a car with two people. They had a big bag and they were hesitant to show what was in it…”

He also added, “As soon as one of them came out of the car, the driver ran away with the vehicle. The in-charge officer alerted the control room… The car was chased and caught. The suspected person was shot by the police and he was taken to the hospital but the doctors declared him dead…”

The Commissioner further informed about this man arrested in Chennai further and said, “10 kg of Ganja was recovered from the vehicle… The suspect was a history-sheeter rowdy and his name was Kakkathoppu Balaji. There are around 58 cases against him including 6 murder cases and 17 attempt to murder cases…”

The police are further investigating into the matter. Detailed reports awaited in this matter.

