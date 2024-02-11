Man who claimed to be Delhi woman’s son missing for 22 years tries to scam of Rs 10 lakh from family

New Delhi: It would be a dream coming true if a mother gets her son missing for 22 years back. Such a tale has come to the fore from Delhi, however, the family were forced to file a complaint against the man who claimed to be their long-lost son as he was impersonating as their son and tried to scam them of Rs 10 lakh.

According to reports, Delhi-based woman named Bhanumati Singh was on sky high when she was reunited last month with her son Pinku, who had left home at the age of 11. Reportedly, Pinku left home in a fit of rage in 2002 after she scolded him for playing too much.

Fortunately, Bhanumati and her husband, named Ratipal Singh received information that an ascetic was visiting Ratipal’s native village, Kharauli in Amethi, and he bore the same scar as Pinku. After receiving information, they immediately rushed there on January 27. Meanwhile, when they interrogated, the ascetic claimed himself to be their son.

However, a twist followed this. After staying few days, Pinku told them that he had taken sanyaas and had to return to his monastery, Parasnath Math in Jharkhand. The couple initially refused to let their go but, realising that his heart was set on following the path he was on, eventually gave in.

Following this, the villagers came together to contribute 13 quintals of foodgrain as alms and Ratipal’s sister also gave him Rs 11,000. Ratipal also bought Pinku a phone and asked him to keep in touch.

Pinku left the place on February 1. After he left, Pinku began calling Ratipal and said he wanted to return to them. But he asked them Rs 10 lakh and claimed that people at the monastery had told him he couldn’t do so until he had given them the money.

Following this, Ratipal sold his land in the village at Rs 11.2 lakh and asked Pinku that he would come to Jharkhand to give the money to the monastery. However, Pinku asked him not to come and rather send the money via bank transfer or using a UPI app.

This made Ratipal suspicious, and after enquiries, he found out that there was no Hindu monastery in Jharkhand by the name of Parasnath Math.

Following this, Ratipal filed a case in the Jais police station. During investigation, the cops found out that the mas was impersonating as Pinku was actually someone called Nafees from Gonda village. He was trying to scam the family.

During investigation, it was also revealed that Nafees’ brother, Rashid, had posed as an ascetic and cheated a family of lakhs using nearly the same playbook in July 2021.

Meanwhile, based on the complaint of Ratipal Singh, a detailed investigation is underway.