Man warned for seeking Supreme Court direction to reduce fuel prices

By IANS

New Delhi: The Supreme Court on Tuesday pulled up a petitioner who filed a PIL challenging the almost daily increase in petrol prices.

The top court warned the petitioner that if he presses to argue on the prayers in the PIL, then he could end up paying a heavy fine for filing the plea.

A bench comprising Justices R.F. Nariman, Navin Sinha and Indira Banerjee said: “Do you want to argue this case because if you do, we will impose heavy costs.”

Counsel appearing for the petitioner Shaji J. Kodankandath submitted before the bench that if that was the view of the court then he would withdraw the plea filed by his client.

The petition filed by Kerala-based advocate contended that price of petrol and diesel were unreasonable in the backdrop of low crude oil price. The petitioner moved the apex court seeking directions to the Centre to reduce the price of petrol and diesel.

After a brief hearing on the matter, the apex court dismissed this PIL as withdrawn. As per precedents, the courts usually refrain from conducting a judicial review of economic policy decisions, which is under the domain of the executive.

