Man turns house into OYO Rooms, check what happened next

A resident of Vedvyaspuri in Uttar Pradesh’s Meerut reportedly converted his house into a hotel with the aim to do business. He named it Hotel U.B. Inn and provided the OYO Rooms services. However, police conducted a raid recently following a complaint by the local residents.

According to a report of news18.com, the people of the area complained before the Tipinagar police alleging that the owner of the house or the OYO Rooms was reportedly running a sex racket.

Based on the complaint, a team of cops conducted a raid and arrested three men including the kingpin and rescued four women from the spot. Besides, they also recovered photos of school and college students from the mobile phone of the OYO Rooms’ manager. It is being told that this Oyo Hotel was around 200 meters away from the police post.

Action is being taken by registering a case against the owner of the hotel.

