Man touches woman inappropriately in Lulu mall of Bengaluru, Police begin probe after video goes viral

Bengaluru: In a distressing incident captured on video, a young woman was sexually harassed by an elderly man at the renowned Lulu Mall in Bengaluru. The police initiated a probe into the matter after the video of the incident went viral on social media.

The video footage reveals the accused man intentionally touching the woman’s back in the crowded mall. Shockingly, the victim did not immediately react to the misconduct. The video was uploaded on an Instagram account and quickly gained attention on various social media platforms.

The person who uploaded the video recounted the incident and indicated that it happened at Lulu Mall Funtura Bengaluru around 6:30 p.m. The uploader grew suspicious of the man’s behavior in a densely populated area and began recording the video. Their efforts revealed the disturbing incident. Following this, the uploader reported the incident to mall security, but attempts to locate the offender were unsuccessful.

After the video went viral, the Magadi Road police have obtained the video and initiated a preliminary inquiry into the matter. Further details are awaited.