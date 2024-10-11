Man threatens woman with acid attack for her choice of clothes in Bengaluru, later fired from job

Bengaluru: A man in Bengaluru was fired from his job after he threatened to throw acid at a woman when he objected to her choice of clothes.

The accused has been identified as Nikith Shetty.

” This is serious. @DgpKarnataka, @CMofKarnataka, @DKShivakumar. This person is threatening to throw acid on my wife’s face for her choice of clothes. Please take immediate action against this person to prevent any incident from happening,” Shahbaz Ansar, a journalist, said in a post on X tagging the authorities in Karnataka.

This is serious. @DgpKarnataka @CMofKarnataka @DKShivakumar . This person is threatening to throw acid on my wife’s face for her choice of clothes. Please take immediate action against this person to prevent any incident from happening. pic.twitter.com/N6fxS59Kqm — Shahbaz Ansar (@ShahbazAnsar_) October 9, 2024

Later, in a follow-up tweet, the journalist wrote that Nikith Shetty had been fired by the company. “The man who threatened my wife @KhyatiShree_ with acid attack lost his job. The company acted promptly and fired him. Thanks to everyone who made this happen,” he said.

In response to the incident, Etios Services put out a statement on Instagram, saying it was “deeply saddened” over the “unacceptable” behaviour of Nikith Reddy. The company said it would take necessary measures to uphold a safe workplace.