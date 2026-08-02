Man takes his own life after wife seeks divorce in Gurugram, son records incident

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Gurugram: A man was found hanging at his residence in front of his wife and son at his residence in Haryana’s Gurugram on Thursday. The whole incident was recorded by his 7-year-old son.

The reason behind the man’s extreme step is said to be after his wife sought for divorce from him.

The victim of this incident is identified as 36-year-old Sanjeev Yadav, who was an associate operator at a multinational company in Gurugram.

As per reports, when the incident occurred, the 7-year-old son of the victim man recorded the whole video and the wife was screaming for help. After the incident she informed her family as well as her in-laws family.

Following the incident, the alleged wife identified as Manpreet Kaur was detained by the police for questioning her.

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An investigation has been launched into this matter to determine what led to the circumstances to happen.

The victim’s family puts allegation on Manpreet Kaur of murder. They demand detailed investigation into this matter because they think this was not self-killing but murder.

The couple Sanjeev Yadav and Manpreet Kaur had a love marriage and they met at their workplace which was the multinational company he was working in. Kaur quit her job after giving birth to their baby.

The body is being sent for post-mortem examination and the reports are awaited.

Further investigation into this matter is underway.