Man takes 7-month pregnant wife from Jharkhand to MP on bike to attend exam

Jharkhand: In an inspiring incident, a man took his seven-month pregnant wife on his bike from Jharkhand to Madhya Pradesh so that she could write her examination.

The couple reportedly started their journey from Jharkhand on August 28 and reached Madhya Pradesh’s Gwalior on August 30.

According to sources, the man identified as Dashrath did not want his wife Soni to miss her Diploma second year final exams as he wanted his wife’s dream of completing diploma to come true.

Soni reportedly sold her jewellery to arrange money for their journey and despite having seventh month of pregnancy she got ready for the journey after knowing about her husband’s plan.

The couple had to face many difficulties during the long journey, however, they overcame them successfully and reached the exam centre.

After knowing their story, the Government has promised to help the couple. The government has decided to send the couple in a plane to Delhi and will bear all the transportation cost from Delhi to Jharkhand.

Soni, meanwhile, said that she could complete the difficult and long journey only because of her husband’s encouragement.