Man suspected to have COVID-19 commits suicide in UP

Man suspected to have COVID-19 commits suicide in UP

Shamli (Uttar Pradesh): One person in Uttar Pradesh suspected to be infected with the coronavirus admitted in an isolation ward in Shamli district, has committed suicide by jumping off an under-construction building where the ward had been set up.

Senior officials have reached the hospital and the body of the deceased has been sent for post mortem.

According to reports, the deceased, Karamvir Singh, was in the vegetable business in Delhi and had reached his village two days ago. He was admitted to the isolation ward after he complained of difficulty in breathing two days ago.

His sample was sent to Meerut Medical College for examination, but the report was awaited.

Saharanpur Commissioner said that the deceased had suffered huge losses in his business.