up corona suspect commits suicide
Suicide.(Photo: IANS)

Man suspected to have COVID-19 commits suicide in UP

By IANS
0

Shamli (Uttar Pradesh): One person in Uttar Pradesh suspected to be infected with the coronavirus admitted in an isolation ward in Shamli district, has committed suicide by jumping off an under-construction building where the ward had been set up.

Senior officials have reached the hospital and the body of the deceased has been sent for post mortem.

Related News

21 new cases in Andhra Pradesh, tally rises to 132

Congress stands with nation to fight coronavirus: Manmohan

President Kovind, PM Modi, Rahul Gandhi, Amit Shah greet…

Maharashtra Covid-19 death toll reaches 17, total cases 338

According to reports, the deceased, Karamvir Singh, was in the vegetable business in Delhi and had reached his village two days ago. He was admitted to the isolation ward after he complained of difficulty in breathing two days ago.

His sample was sent to Meerut Medical College for examination, but the report was awaited.

Saharanpur Commissioner said that the deceased had suffered huge losses in his business.

You might also like
Nation

21 new cases in Andhra Pradesh, tally rises to 132

Nation

Congress stands with nation to fight coronavirus: Manmohan

Nation

President Kovind, PM Modi, Rahul Gandhi, Amit Shah greet nation on Ram Navami

Nation

Maharashtra Covid-19 death toll reaches 17, total cases 338

Leave A Reply

Your email address will not be published.

This site uses Akismet to reduce spam. Learn how your comment data is processed.