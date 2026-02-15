Man strangles wife to death on Valentine’s Day over domestic disputes in Delhi

Advertisement

New Delhi: A shocking incident took place in which a man allegedly strangled his wife to death on Valentine’s Day with a scarf over domestic disputes in Sultanpuri of Delhi.

The accused is a 39-year-old man named Anil Khiladi, who works as a driver in Punjabi Bagh, and the victim was 35-years-old. The couple was the residents of Sultanpuri and has two sons of 10 and 13 years.

The reason behind the murder is said to be disputes over household work, food and other domestic fights. The incident came to the light as when the couple’s minor sons called the police and informed about their mother’s murder by their father.

After receiving the call, the local police left for the location they were informed of and on arrival found that the woman was lying inside a room with a scarf tied on her neck.

Moreover, the accused husband was sitting at the same crime spot and was allegedly said to be under the influence of alcohol.

Soon, the woman was taken to the Sanjay Gandhi Memorial Hospital in a critical condition and on arrival she was declared brought dead by the doctors and later the body was sent for post-mortem to determine the exact cause of her death.

